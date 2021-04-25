STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rourkela Municipal Corporation employees attack Cuttack doctor at brother's funeral

Sanjay Behera said his elder nephew residing in Jharsuguda was admitted to the JP Hospital, Rourkela on April 15 for COVID-19 treatment and he died on the day.

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  In a shocking incident, a house surgeon of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack Dr Budhiswata Urmal (27) was assaulted by Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) employees at Vedvyas crematorium here while he was trying to shoot the funeral of the his elder brother who died of Covid-19 on Saturday morning.

Sanjay Behera, Dr Urmal’s uncle, said his elder nephew residing in Jharsuguda district was admitted to the JP Hospital, Rourkela on April 15 for Covid-19 treatment and he died on the day.

The body was taken to the crematorium and his younger doctor brother went to light the pyre while a handful of other relatives and friends stayed about 150 metre away. 

As per eye witnesses, Dr Urmal was shooting a video and a few stills after lighting the pyre when he was attacked in the head with a wooden plank and later the RMC employees rained fists and kicks on him.

“What were RMC and Sundargarh district administration officials trying to hide?”, he asked. 

Dr Urmal was taken to JP Hospital for treatment and on his return, a police complaint will be lodged at the Brahmani Tarang police station, Behera said demanding an inquiry by the administration and appropriate action against the guilty.

