STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Steep TPR drives Kalahandi’s virus burden

The fact that the requirement of oxygen during the second wave has gone up by four times as compared to last year remains a concern.

Published: 25th April 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample.

A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With a test positivity rate (TPR) of 38 per cent, Kalahandi has steadily turned into one of the Covid hotspots of the State and its impact can be felt at the hospitals.  

The district, which reported 282 cases in last 24 hours, has a 94-bed COVID hospital at Kamthana in Bhawanipatna.

The total number of patients admitted to the hospital, which has only five ventilators, went up to 106 on the day, sources said. 

There are also three COVID Care Centres (CCC) at Agriculture College campus, Bhawanipatna, Musiguda and Parla. The centre at Agriculture College has 140 beds, while the ones at Musiguda and Parla have 100 beds each.

However, considering the steep rise in cases, the number of beds seems inadequate. What’s worrying is that the district has just 134 beds equipped with oxygen including all the beds at the hospital at Kamthana while the rest are in the three CCCs.

The active cases count in the district now stands at 2,025. As many as 312 patients have been admitted to the Covid hospital at Kamthana and the three Covid care centres while 36 patients were referred to hospitals in other districts.

The rest are in home isolation. In view of a rise in cases, the district administration has decided to open Covid Care Centres at Kesinga, Koksara and the Government Engineering College here with 100 beds each. Once these centres become functional, the number of beds with oxygen support in the district will go up to 250. 

As of now, there is no shortage of oxygen in the district where 30 cylinders of 50 litre capacity each are being used at the hospitals. The oxygen plant at Gaigon in the district has the capacity to fill 200 cylinders per day.

The fact that the requirement of oxygen during the second wave has gone up by four times as compared to last year remains a concern. 

This apart, the district is also reeling under shortage of doctors. Of the 10 doctors posted to the COVID hospital and COVID care centres in the district, only four have joined duty till date. 

The number of deaths due to the disease across the district can only be speculated. Officially since the start of second wave, only six deaths have been confirmed by the government in the district. Unofficially the figure is over 22 but it can only be confirmed after a medical audit.

There is no record of patients losing their lives during treatment at nursing homes and hospitals in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. 

Meanwhile, amid the surge, the focus of the district administration is on intensive testing. While door-to-door screening was conducted in Bhawanipatna on April 18 and 19, similar exercise was carried out at Kesinga, Junagarh and Dharamgarh on the day.

As many as 17 teams have been engaged for collecting swabs apart from 18 rapid response teams to deal with emergencies. The district administration has set a target to increase the number of tests to 1,400 to 1,500 per day.

In terms of infrastructure, the district has 20 ambulances to carry COVID patients including two equipped with advanced life support system. One more ambulance with life support system is expected to reach the district on Sunday.

The district administration has heightened vigil at Odisha-Chhattisgarh border at Sandhikulihari. This apart, in several places like Dharamgarh and Jaipatna, traders have decided to close their shops for nine days from Saturday to contain the spread of the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalahandi Kalahandi Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp