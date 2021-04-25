Test positivity shoots over 16 per cent in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the second wave of COVID-19 sweeps through the country, Odisha too is beginning to enter the explosive phase with test positivity rate (TPR) shooting over 16 per cent (pc) on Saturday.

The State reported 6,647 new cases pushing the total confirmed cases over four lakh. Eight more succumbed to the disease during the period. The tally soared to 4,01,341 with active cases surpassing last peak count of 39,184 and stood at 43,304.

The daily caseload remained above 6,000 for the third consecutive day with Khurda contributing a bulk of the new infections and registering more than 1,000 cases for the second time this week.

The TPR in 11 districts continues to be alarming. Nuapada has the highest positivity rate of 39.7 pc followed by 38 pc in Kalahandi, 36.4 pc in Sambalpur, 30 pc in Sundargarh, 29.5 pc in Bargarh, 23.4 pc each in Puri and Angul, 23 pc in Khurda, 20 pc each in Jharsuguda and Nabarangpur and 16.7 pc in Keonjhar.

The State is steadily catching up the national trend as the TPR has gone from one pc to over 16 pc in less than a month.

However, what is even more worrying is that the State continued to test less despite a rapid rise in test positivity, which is a worst possible scenario from an epidemiological perspective.

The number of tests remains in sub-40,000 range against 50,000 to 60,000 tests a day when the daily count was 3,000 to 4,000 with a TPR of six pc to 7.5 pc during the first wave.

Surprisingly, the number of tests and the share of RT-PCR are less in the districts having highest TPR. Since it is difficult to say the exact status of infection in the hotspot districts with less number of tests, health experts said the State can go for aggressive rapid antigen tests in the clusters and micro containment zones if it lacks required facility to suddenly ramp up RT-PCR tests.

“Early identification and isolation of positive cases are as important as making facilities available for treatment. Now every fever with sore throat will have to be treated as Covid until it is proved otherwise. The next 15 days to one month is very crucial. We have to strictly follow the standardised protocol and there is no place of complacency,” said Additional Professor (Community Medicine) of AIIMS Dr Binod Kumar Patro.

Director of Medical Education and Training Prof CBK Mohanty said despite the surge in western Odisha districts and Khurda, the State is better placed as compared to other states in terms of treatment facilities and bed occupancy.

“The growth of infection in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh is like the worst-hit states. We hope it will gradually improve and the curve starts plateauing soon. Now the focus is on preventing the spread of infection in the northern part of the State,” he added.

LORD’S DOORS CLOSED TILL MAY 15

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday decided to close the Srimandir for public darshan till May 15 in face of a vicious surge of COVID in the State. However, rituals of the deities will be performed as usual in the shrine. The closure of the shrine is aimed at protecting the servitors, said Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar