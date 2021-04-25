STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two succumb to COVID in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to affect more people, Jagatsinghpur reported 63 new cases and two fatalities in the district on Saturday.

The deceased included a 53-year-old from Dantuala under Naugaon police limits and another from Biridi. 

Sources said the 53-year-old had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine last month. He developed fever and mild chest pain four days back.

However, his condition worsened on the day following which he was shifted to the district headquarters hospital. After preliminary tests, he was found to be Covid positive and succumbed hours later.

The other deceased had come to the DHH for treatment of an underlying ailment. He was kept under observation during which he had tested Covid positive.

Additional District Medical Officer (Medical) Ajaya Kumar Swain has confirmed the deaths. The bodies were cremated as per the Covid protocol, he said. 

Jagatsinghpur Jagatsinghpur coronavirus Odisha Odisha coronavirus
