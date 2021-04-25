VIMSAR COVID hospital to be ready by April 27

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The new 300-bed Covid hospital at VIMSAR, Burla will be ready by April 27. The decision to set up another Covid-19 hospital and increase the number of beds at the existing one at VIMSAR was announced by Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra during his visit to Sambalpur on April 14.

The decision was taken in view of surge in Covid cases in Western Odisha as well as neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The 300-bed hospital will be made functional in a six-storey building which was constructed to accommodate the medicine block of VIMSAR. It will have 250 general beds with oxygen facility besides 50 ICU beds. Except the ground floor, the rest five floors will be utilised for the hospital.

VIMSAR Director, Lalit Meher said work on the hospital is in the final stage. At present, installation of gas pipelines is being done in the building and ventilators will be installed thereafter.

“We have also received the beds and other equipment required for the hospital. This apart, work on the expansion of existing 120 bed Covid-19 hospital of VIMSAR is also going on. The hospital will be expanded to make the bed capacity 225. While the number of general beds at the existing Covid-19 hospital has already been increased from 100 beds to 175, the number of ICU beds will be increased from 20 to 50. The work will be over by Sunday,” he said.

Meanwhile, surge in cases in the district has taken a toll on the health infrastructure. Officials said that as on Saturday all the general beds and one-third of the ICU beds at the existing Covid hospital are occupied. While Sambalpur district had reported 263 cases on Friday, 175 cases were reported on Saturday.