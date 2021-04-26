STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack yet to reopen COVID care centres in rural areas

On Friday, health officials advised a 23-year-old girl in Fogal village under Niscintakoili block to go for home isolation after she tested positive.

COVID care Centre

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Delay in reopening of COVID care centres (CCCs) has worsened the situation in rural areas of the district, fuelling discontentment among the residents. Despite the State government's order, the district administration is yet to set up CCCs to facilitate isolation and treatment of COVID patients.

Those testing positive for the virus are now being advised to go for home isolation. However, the positive patients are facing difficulties due to lack of separate rooms and toilets for isolation. On Friday, health officials advised a 23-year-old girl in Fogal village under Niscintakoili block to go for home isolation after she tested positive.

The girl then approached the Nischintakoili BDO for institutional isolation facility stating that all the nine members of her family are living in single room house and using common toilet and tubewell. "As the BDO turned deaf ear to my request, I was compelled to go home and stay with my family members putting their lives at risk," said the girl.

Attempts to elicit response from Nischintakoili BDO Karnadev Samaddar on the issue proved futile. As per reports, of 2,312 active cases in the district, 1,392 infections belong to CMC while 920 cases are from rural areas. Of 920 cases, 908 are now undergoing home isolation.

In absence of surveillance and monitoring, some asymptomatic patients are found to have been indulged in moving in local markets. Covid Nodal Officer Dr Umesh Ray said steps are being taken to set up CCCs in panchayat level. While a 100-bed CCC is scheduled to operate in Badamba from Monday, a 400-bed centre will be made operational on the premises of DRIEMS at Tangi. 

