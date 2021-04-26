STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCL nod to Rs 9.32 cr for Hingula temple

The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has approved `9.32 crore for development of Hingula temple at Talcher in Angul district.

BHUBANESWAR :  The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has approved Rs 9.32 crore for development of Hingula temple at Talcher in Angul district. This was informed by Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi to his cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan who had requested for final assistance from MCL’s CSR fund for the development of the shrine.

“I have been informed that MCL Board has approved the sanction of Rs 9.32 crore under their CSR fund for construction of certain facilities at Gopalprasad in Talcher for benefit of the local population in general and for providing impetus to tourism in the area in particular,” Joshi said in a letter to Pradhan.

The Maa Hingula Thakurani Trust Board, Gopalprasad had submitted a proposal to the MCL management for CSR project involving construction of Natya Mandapa and Jagyan Mandapa at an estimated cost of Rs 16.64 crore. In his January 13 letter to Joshi, Pradhan had said development of the temple will not only improve the facilities for devotees but also boost tourist footfalls in the region.

