Odia academician A Vijay Vishnu passes away after battling cancer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted academician and Prof of English in BJB Autonomous College A Vijay Vishnu passed away on Saturday. Fifty-five-year-old Prof Vishnu was battling cancer for more than a year. He is survived by his wife Alakananda Mishra, an associate professor in RD Women’s University.

Prof Vishnu stood tall as an impartial, soft spoken and affectionate mentor to his students. An excellent scholar and teacher, his immaculate command over English, profound knowledge and unique teaching style endeared him to all categories of students. Condoling his death, his colleagues and students at the BJB College said Prof Vishnu earned respect from all quarters with his exemplary work.