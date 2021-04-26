STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Oil PSUs to set up seven medical oxygen plants in Odisha

With 33 oxygen plants, the total daily medical oxygen production capacity of steel plants is 2,834 tonnes.

Published: 26th April 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that oil PSUs are in the process of setting up Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants at 93 locations across the country including seven in Odisha to facilitate captive oxygen generation facilities at hospitals for supply of medical-grade oxygen. 

He said the PSUs under the Ministry and private companies in the steel sector have ramped up production of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to supplement the Centre's effort to supply oxygen to hospitals across the country. With 33 oxygen plants (both CPSEs and private sector), the total daily medical oxygen production capacity of steel plants is 2,834 tonnes. 

The production of LMO was 3,474 tonne on April 24, 2021. The minister said said that this is higher than the LMO production capacity because most units have reduced the production of Nitrogen and Argon and are only producing LMO.

About 2,894 tonnes were dispatched to different states on Saturday by the steel sector as against 1500/1700 tonnes per day a week earlier. Steel plants are also filling oxygen cylinders and supplying to the States and hospitals. 

The national steel major SAIL has been enhancing LMO supply from its steel plants at Bhilai, Bokaro, Rourkela, Durgapur and Burnpur from August, 2020. The total supply till Saturday was 39,647 tonnes, Pradhan said.  As far as RINL Vizag Steel Plant is concerned, he said, it had supplied 8842 tonnes of LMO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Pressure Swing Adsorption Oil PSUs
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp