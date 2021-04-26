STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajghat to have three more crematoria beds  

Rajghat cremation ground has been witnessing a long queue of bodies for final rites since the last few weeks.

Published: 26th April 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district administration of Sambalpur has decided to set up three more crematoria beds at Rajghat here to reduce the waiting time of bodies coming for cremation during the prevailing Covid-19 situation. 

Rajghat cremation ground has been witnessing a long queue of bodies for final rites since the last few weeks. Cremation of bodies of normal and Covid patients are being carried out at Rajghat. On many occasions, people are forced to wait for hours for cremation due to the rush. Adding to the problem is the lone electric crematorium which has been out of order for the last more than six months.

Enforcement officer of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Subhankar Mohanty said there are 10 crematoria beds at Rajghat now. With installation of three more beds, the waiting time will be reduced to a great extent. The new beds will be ready by Monday. 

“This apart, we have also started cremating bodies coming from Covid hospitals at another crematorium Shantidham in the city. Shantidham has four crematoria beds,” he said. Sources at Rajghat said the cremation ground receives around 20 to 22 bodies including those from Covid hospitals on a daily basis. On Saturday, 23 bodies were cremated at Rajghat of which 14 were from Covid hospitals.

