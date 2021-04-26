STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sundargarh mobilises oxygen for Covid patients  

Taking lessons from the worst-hit states, the administration has geared up to mobilise oxygen cylinders to meet any eventuality.

Published: 26th April 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 10:30 AM

Oxygen tankers at RSP

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Riding on the capacity of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to manufacture medical oxygen, Sundargarh is assured of uninterrupted oxygen supply to critical Covid patients but distribution logistics continues to remain a major concern for the district administration.

Taking lessons from the worst-hit states, the administration has geared up to mobilise oxygen cylinders to meet any eventuality. Sundargarh’s health wing on Sunday reviewed its cylinder stock and assessed further requirement. It is learnt that JP Hospital, which is a Covid facility, has a central oxygen system and its 307 Covid and other beds are connected with oxygen supply. 

Though Ispat General Hospital (IGH) of RSP has a central oxygen system, all its beds are not connected with O2 supply. Similar is the situation in other hospitals acting as Covid facilities. In face of an unprecedented rise in new Covid cases and a sizable number of patients needing oxygen support, the challenge now is to increase oxygen beds. Sources said the administration is readying around 1,000 beds for two Covid care centres (CCCs) at BPUT and NIT-Rourkela.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr SK Mishra said government health institutions in the district have a total of 414 small cylinders. Of 180 jumbo cylinders available with different private industries, the administration has already received 76. “For smooth filling of cylinders, the Directorate of Drugs Controller has tagged JP, Shanti Memorial, Hi-Tech and NTPC hospitals with different filler agencies. Efforts are underway to source more cylinders. While the district has 150 oxygen concentrators, another 250 are expected shortly,” the CDMO added.

CITU vice-president of Odisha unit Jehangir Ali said the IGH’s super specialty hospital, which was recently readied for treating critical Covid patients, filled 127 large cylinders (each 6.20 cubic metre capacity) as a stand-by arrangement on Saturday.  Other Covid hospitals should also remain prepared to meet any oxygen emergency and the administration should ensure adequate availability of cylinders. Odisha government should also ensure upgradation of government and private hospitals with provisions of centralised oxygen supply to cover maximum beds, he added.

The RSP has augmented liquid medical oxygen (LMO) by converting gaseous oxygen and supplying around 240 tonne daily with maximum capacity of 300 tonne. RSP produces gaseous oxygen for steel making.

EPFO office closed 
Rourkela: A day after the PF Colony at Rourkela Industrial Estate was declared a micro-containment zone, the administration on Sunday closed the sub-regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for 72 hours after detection of multiple Covid cases.  

In an order, Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Dibyajyoti Parida said due to detection of several positive cases, the office would remain closed till Wednesday. Meanwhile, 785 fresh positive cases were detected in Sundargarh on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 25,312 of which 5,981 are active. A total of 181 Covid patients have died in the district so far.

