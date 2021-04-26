STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two poachers arrested with leopard skin, 2 tusks

Two persons have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch and a leopard skin besides, two elephant tusks seized from their possession in Nayagarh district.

Published: 26th April 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Two persons have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch and a leopard skin besides, two elephant tusks seized from their possession in Nayagarh district.

On a tip of about sale of leopard skin and the tusks, the STF officers raided Gania-Chamundia road near Maa Kalapata temple on the banks of river Mahanadi in Nayagarh on Saturday and nabbed Ramesh Pratihari of Narasinghpur in Cuttack district and Bimbadhar Tarei of Gania block in Nayagarh.

Initial investigation suggested that the accused had laid a trap to kill the leopard in Nayagarh or nearby forests. STF officials informed that Pratihari and Tarei had procured the tusks from a middleman and the elephant was possibly killed in Narasinghpur or surrounding areas. However, verification is on to ascertain the exact details.

STF has registered a case in this connection. The seized leopard skin and elephant tusks will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun for chemical examination.  In the last one year, STF has launched a special drive against wildlife criminals/poachers in Odisha. It has seized 13 leopard skins, nine elephant tusks, two deer skins, three live pangolins, 5 kg pangolin scales, registered 15 cases and apprehended 27 criminals during the period.

