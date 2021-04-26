Vets resort to digital boycott over Group A status

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Veterinarians in the State resorted to digital boycott from Sunday in protest against the State government’s indifferent attitude towards the Odisha Veterinary Service (OVS) cadre officers.

Lamenting the way the Animal Resources Development (ARD) department has been neglecting their demands like cadre restructuring and Covid warrior status, the members of Odisha Veterinary Service Association (OVSA) have stopped working on digital platforms.

They claimed that though the veterinarians are involved in all emergency operations during calamities and have been providing uninterrupted services putting themselves and their family lives in danger during the pandemic, the ARD has never been declared as an emergency department or treated on par with other emergency departments of the State.

The OSVA members have demanded Group-A status at entry-level as prescribed by successive pay commissions and already implemented by over 20 states and Covid warrior status for veterinarians besides resolving the pay parity. President of the association Dr Jadunath Parida said the departmental work has increased to over 300 per cent even as the staff strength has reduced by 30 pc in last 20 years.

“Despite all odds, the veterinary surgeons have never hesitated to utilise their personal wealth and time to provide service. But they are not treated at par with doctors of State medical service cadre,” he said.

The Centre and more than 20 state governments have not made any differences among the doctors of both cadres. “Though we have been demanding similar status and submitted our legitimate demands time and again, Odisha government has been rejecting the proposal of entry-level Group-A and Covid warrior status showing baseless reasons,” said general secretary Dr Madan Mohapatra.

As part of digital boycott, they have left all the official WhatsApp groups created by the State and district authorities, uninstalled all government apps from their mobile phones and stopped reporting and uploading data in online platforms. They have threatened to continue their protest and resort to cease work from May 1 and submit mass resignation from May 25 if their grievances are not addressed.