STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vets resort to digital boycott over Group A status

President of the association Dr Jadunath Parida said the departmental work has increased to over 300 per cent even as the staff strength has reduced by 30 pc in last 20 years.

Published: 26th April 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Veterinarians in the State resorted to digital boycott from Sunday in protest against the State government’s indifferent attitude towards the Odisha Veterinary Service (OVS) cadre officers.
Lamenting the way the Animal Resources Development (ARD) department has been neglecting their demands like cadre restructuring and Covid warrior status, the members of Odisha Veterinary Service Association (OVSA) have stopped working on digital platforms. 

They claimed that though the veterinarians are involved in all emergency operations during calamities and have been providing uninterrupted services putting themselves and their family lives in danger during the pandemic, the ARD has never been declared as an emergency department or treated on par with other emergency departments of the State.

The OSVA members have demanded Group-A status at entry-level as prescribed by successive pay commissions and already implemented by over 20 states and Covid warrior status for veterinarians besides resolving the pay parity. President of the association Dr Jadunath Parida said the departmental work has increased to over 300 per cent even as the staff strength has reduced by 30 pc in last 20 years.

“Despite all odds, the veterinary surgeons have never hesitated to utilise their personal wealth and time to provide service. But they are not treated at par with doctors of State medical service cadre,” he said.
The Centre and more than 20 state governments have not made any differences among the doctors of both cadres. “Though we have been demanding similar status and submitted our legitimate demands time and again, Odisha government has been rejecting the proposal of entry-level Group-A and Covid warrior status showing baseless reasons,” said general secretary Dr Madan Mohapatra.

As part of digital boycott, they have left all the official WhatsApp groups created by the State and district authorities, uninstalled all government apps from their mobile phones and stopped reporting and uploading data in online platforms. They have threatened to continue their protest and resort to cease work from May 1 and submit mass resignation from May 25 if their grievances are not addressed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp