Weekend shutdown poses hurdle for transporters  

Weekend shutdown in all urban areas of Odisha has thrown several challenges to transporters supplying medicines, oxygen cylinders and other essential commodities in the State.

Published: 26th April 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Weekend shutdown in all urban areas of Odisha has thrown several challenges to transporters supplying medicines, oxygen cylinders and other essential commodities in the State. Drivers and their support staff have to struggle for food and refreshment on highways and at delivery points as they seek to keep supply chains running to meet surging coronavirus-driven demand for consumer staples and medical equipment.

President of mini-truck association of Odisha Ganesh Mahari, one of the government transporting agents for supply of medicines and hospital equipment, said his drivers and helpers are reluctant to transport goods to far-off destinations like undivided Koraput district during weekends.

Running a fleet of about 30 trucks, Mahari said he mostly supplies medicines to district headquarters hospitals. As the district headquarters towns remained closed in the weekends, the transporting staff had to face difficulties in arranging food for them. Most of the roadside dhabas are now closed due to manpower shortage following pandemic scare.

He said delivery of essentials during weekends is getting complicated as most of the designated officers to receive the consignments do not report to duty on Saturday and Sunday. Apart from the loss sustained by the transporters for unnecessary detention of vehicles for a day or two, the drivers and helpers had to manage with whatever they find as they could not leave the laden truck to search for food.

“This was brought to the notice of the government during the Covid-19 lockdown last year. The association had requested to provide logistic support to the transporters at least at district headquarters. We are facing the same problem this time too,” Mahari said. However, no such problem is faced by truckers carrying grocery items, potatoes, onions and vegetables from other states.

General secretary of Kuberpuri Potato Merchant Association Shakti Shankar Mishra said the Aiginia depot, the major vegetable mandi of the State Capital, has adequate facilities for refreshment and food supply for the transport staff coming from other states.

Meanwhile, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has opened control room to monitor the status of transportation and delivery of essential commodities and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders due to current restrictions imposed by various states in view of the pandemic.

Help at Hand
Transporters can call (011) 23062383, 23062975 or e-mail: dpiit-controlroom@gov.in for help
Control room is functional from 8 am to 10 pm since April 24

