COVID-19: Odisha's Kalahandi testing lab to be functional in a week

Collector Harshad Parag Gavali said infrastructure for the lab is ready and instruments will be shipped from Mumbai.

Published: 27th April 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Test

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Kalahandi administration is planning to set up a testing laboratory in a week’s time to overcome the delay in receiving RT-PCR test reports. Collector Harshad Parag Gavali said infrastructure for the lab is ready and instruments will be shipped from Mumbai.

“The swab samples are now being sent to Bhubaneswar every day in a special vehicle and it takes around five to seven days to get the reports, causing delay in early detection and treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the surge in infections has spread panic among residents of rural areas of Kalahandi who are discriminating against infected people. Stigmatised, families of Covid patients are facing a tough time getting essential commodities with shop owners and vegetable vendors refusing to provide them service in fear of the virus. 

In such a situation, a few Good Samaritans have come forward to ensure that the infected are not discriminated against. Dinesh Kumar Rout, a samiti member of Golamunda block bordering Chhattisgarh, has started a campaign through social media asking needy people to reach out to him for help.

He provides ration, vegetables and medicines at the doorstep of families battling Covid-19 apart from transporting people to hospital in case of emergencies.

“This is the time for people to help each other and not discriminate based on fear,” said Rout who provides service to around 50-60 families in different villages across the block.

