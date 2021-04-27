STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Odisha's Paikmal shut down for seven days from today

During the period, all business establishments including grocery shops will remain closed to avoid crowds in marketplaces.

Published: 27th April 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

The meeting underway at Paikmal sub-collector’s office.

The meeting underway at Paikmal sub-collector’s office. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: As Bargarh’s Paikmal witnesses a surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks, the traders’ association along with local citizen forum have decided to voluntarily shut down the block for one week starting from Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting in the Paikmal sub-collector’s office which was attended by members of both the associations in presence of block officials and local journalists. The shutdown will be imposed from Tuesday evening and continue till May 3. 

During the period, all business establishments including grocery shops will remain closed to avoid crowds in marketplaces.

However, essential items including fruits, vegetables and milk will be available for two hours every day from 6 am to 8 am while medicine shops will remain open as usual. Both the associations will also conduct awareness across the block during the shutdown.

Paikmal sub-collector Tanmay Darwan said, “The merchant association and citizen forum have suo motu decided to call for the shutdown. They were asked to submit their decision in written to the block development officer. We agreed to their decision as the shutdown will help in controlling the virus from spreading.”

In the last 10 days, 195 cases have been reported from Paikmal block located along the Chhattisgarh border. Gouranga Charan Das, a local, said, “The Covid situation has become a cause of concern. Maximum number of cases are being reported from Temri and Jamseth villages. The outbreak can be contained only by restricting the movement of people. We are hopeful that the shutdown and awareness drives will improve the situation in the block.”

Incidentally, the trader association of Gaisilet has also imposed a shut down in the block from April 25 to 29. On Monday, Bargarh district reported 203 fresh Covid cases compared to 262 the previous day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paikmal Paikmal Coronavirus Odisha Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp