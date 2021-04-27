STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID case surge in Odisha triggers health infra boost in rural pockets

Sambalpur Collector Shubham Saxena said, the administration is also planning to set up new CCCs in every block of the district.

Published: 27th April 2021 09:58 AM

India coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Reeling under a steep spike in positive cases, the Sambalpur administration has reactivated the temporary medical centres (TMCs) and set up new Covid care centres (CCCs) across the district, especially in rural areas.

So far, at least 31 cluster TMCs are ready for use in the district including nine in areas under Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), four each in Bamra and Jamankira, two each in Maneswar, Jujomura, Kuchinda, Rairakhol and Naktideul besides one each in Dhankauda, Rengali, Kuchinda and Rairakhol. While the TMCs under SMC has 560 beds, the ones in blocks have a total bed strength of 616.

This apart, the administration is also planning to set up more CCCs with oxygen facilities in the district. Last year, there was only one central CCC at Burla with a bed strength of 1000.

However this year, the administration has already set up three CCCs including a 600-bed one in Burla and 50-bed centres each in Rairakhol and Kuchinda NACs.

Sources said since the occupancy at CCCs is low, only 20 per cent of the beds in each centre has been equipped with oxygen facilities. As the occupancy increases, the number of oxygen beds will also hiked.

“We have already decided the locations while the logistics and equipment are ready. We have designated authorised officers for each centres. If the situation demands, all the new CCCs can be made functional by next week. Once these are functional, the district will have around 14 CCCs with a total bed strength of 2,500,” he added.

Besides, while the existing Covid hospital at VIMSAR, Burla has already started functioning with an increased bed strength of 225, the new 300-bed Covid facility on its premises will also be ready by next week. 

