COVID hospital with 100 beds reopens at Odisha's Bankisole

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the hospital, which is functioning from KIMS campus, has 10 ventilators and 20 ICU facilities.

Published: 27th April 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

A COVID hospital at Bankisole.

A COVID hospital at Bankisole. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The 100-bed Covid hospital started functioning at Bankisole in Suliapada block of Mayurbhanj from Monday, days after the district administration again signed an MoU with Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

The hospital had been set up last year after the Mayurbhanj administration had signed an MoU with KIMS. It was closed in March after cases of Covid-19 dipped in the district. 

As many as six Covid patients were admitted to the hospital on the first day.

“The hospital will ensure proper treatment of those admitted. All requisite arrangements have been made,” he said. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, Chief District Medical Officer Rupavanoo Mishra, State Nodal Officer for Mayurbhanj Dr. NR Das, district nodal officer Gyanaranjan Das, nodal officer of KIMS Dr Saroj Sahu and Deputy Collector Sujay Pati along with other officers visited the hospital to inspect the facilities. 

Meanwhile, the Vanika Sangha, a traders’ association in Karanjia, has decided to suspend business activities for two days from April 27 owing to rising cases. As many as 180 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours from the district.

