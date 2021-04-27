STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More oxygen cylinders reach Odisha's Sundargarh

On the day, Rourkela police escorted five medical oxygen filled tankers to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on Monday informed that 181 more oxygen cylinders have been received exclusively for NTPC hospital in the district headquarters town and another 40 for different Covid facilities in Rourkela.

The district had earlier received 170 oxygen cylinders from different sources. On the day, Rourkela police escorted five medical oxygen filled tankers to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The previous day, three such tankers were escorted to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The Collector further said 149 additional paramedical personnel including ICU trained nurses, ANMs, attendants and pharmacists have been recruited and engaged at various Covid facilities over the last one week. More such personnel would be engaged if required, Kalyan added.

Meanwhile, Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane on Sunday inspected the Covid facility at Shanti Memorial hospital following complaints about bad food and overcrowding. Naravane interacted with some patients and assured to address the issues.

The ADM also appealed to the Rourkela administration for effective crowd management and smooth conduct of the upcoming vaccination drive from May 1.

