Odisha: NINL oxygen plant of 418 MT per day capacity lying idle

An oxygen plant with a capacity of 418 metric tonne per day is lying idle at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district.

Published: 27th April 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 10:04 AM

Oxygen Plant

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the country continues to gasp for oxygen amid the massive spread of coronavirus cases, an oxygen plant with a capacity of 418 metric tonne per day is lying idle at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district.

Oxygen generation at the plant of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) has stopped ever since the production at the 1.1 MTPA integrated Iron and Steel plant came to a halt following the disinvestment decision last year.

Several employees have urged the Central government to at least restart the oxygen plant and resume generation to save Covid-19 patients, who are battling with life due to shortage of oxygen in Covid hospitals in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow and Nashik. 

The demand for resuming the plant comes after Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed Vedanta’s sealed Sterlite Industries at Tuticorin to operate for the production of medical oxygen for a four-month period in view of the depleting oxygen reserves.

As the surge in Covid cases continues throughout the county, many believe the disinvestment process of NINL being undertaken by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance may not be feasible in near future.

General secretary of Neelachal Executive Association Ajit Kumar Pradhan said, the production at the oxygen plant can be resumed immediately and supplied to the Covid affected parts of the country. 

Production at NINL has been stopped since March 26 last year after its promoters Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation, OMC and IPICOL stopped infusing funds for operation of the steel plant following a decision for its strategic disinvestment. 

