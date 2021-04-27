Odisha sends 1,268 MT oxygen to States gasping for breath

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Extending a helping hand to the worst-hit states facing an acute shortage of oxygen, Odisha Government has ensured smooth transportation of 1,268 metric tonne (MT) of liquid medical oxygen by providing a dedicated corridor to at least 67 tankers/containers in the last four days.

The State Government had formed a special cell and appointed ADG (Law and Order) YK Jethwa as its nodal officer on April 22 to ensure speedy loading and transportation of oxygen from different plants of Odisha to various states.

“Medical oxygen is being loaded at different plants in Rourkela, Jajpur, Angul and Dhenkanal. Starting from loading of the oxygen, despatch and transportation, everything is being carried out directly under the supervision of the special cell,” said Jethwa.

When the special cell receives information that the tankers are arriving, its nodal officer, IGs, DIGs, district SPs and the local police station personnel monitor loading of oxygen at the supply points.

While earlier it used to take over four hours on an average to fill a tanker, the loading is now being completed in one hour under the supervision of Odisha Police.

“A dedicated corridor has been set up and at least one police van with an officer and two armed personnel are escorting every tanker or more if they are travelling together to a particular destination. The escort is being provided round the clock to ensure unhindered movement of these vehicles at congested areas and traffic junctions along with speedy clearances at the toll gates as per the procedure,” said Jethwa. Each tanker escorted so far has carried about 10 MT to 20 MT oxygen.

Medical oxygen is being supplied from industries like Linde India Limited, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), Tata, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), among others.

Odisha has so far supplied oxygen to Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other needy states. On the day, three oxygen tankers from Rourkela left for Haryana and two for Uttar Pradesh.

While the tankers take a longer time to reach inter-state borders but with the help of Odisha Police, they are crossing the State in a very short span of time.

The Special Cell officials also coordinate with the respective State authorities to whom the oxygen is being supplied and once the tankers cross Odisha, the respective state governments ensure the speedy movement of the vehicles.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier promised support to the Centre in fighting the pandemic by ramping up oxygen production to assist the needy states.

SUPPLY IN LAST FOUR DAYS

Chhattisgarh - 30.67 MT

Uttar Pradesh - 66.39 MT

Haryana - 187.512 MT

Madhya Pradesh - 131.23 MT

Maharashtra - 102.06 MT

Telangana - 291.769 MT