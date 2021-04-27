Refused vehicle, woman walks with son’s body in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman had to carry the body of her five-year-old son on her shoulder for one and a half km after the kid succumbed at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) as the hospital staff allegedly refused to arrange a vehicle to transport the body to her village, on Monday.

A native of Bhapur village, which is 18 km from Dhenkanal town, Kamali Dehury admitted her son to the paediatric ward at the DHH at around 1 pm on the day.

While details of the child’s condition is not clear, sources said he was critical and doctors had referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. But the child succumbed before he could be shifted.

Kamali alleged that when she approached hospital staff for assistance to help carry the body to the village, they said no vehicle was available.

Denied help, Kamali decided to carry the body walking all the way as private vehicles charge exorbitantly to go to Bhapur.

However, some members of the Marwari Manch and a local social worker came forward to help and donated Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively to make necessary arrangements.

On the other hand, chief district medical and public health officer (CDM-PHO) Dr Sujatarani Mishra said though the process was delayed, the health administration had arranged a vehicle but the woman left before that while giving a written undertaking that she will make her own arrangements to carry the body.