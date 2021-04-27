Temporary Medical Centres opened in Odisha, not one in sight as COVID cases surge

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even after the district reported 93 positive cases on Monday, a quantum jump over last one week, allegations are rife that the administration is taking things lightly.

Neither is the norm of mandatory 14 days quarantine for migrant returnees being followed nor any temporary medical centres (TMC) opened yet. However, officials claim TMCs are open with none admitted so far.

Sources said, since the panchayats have reportedly not been paid the pending dues of last year, they seem disinterested to open TMCs due to funds shortage. It is alleged that unlike last year, no importance is being paid to sanitizing, contact tracing and sealing of affected places by district administration. No awareness drives are conducted to sensitise rural masses about the deadly virus.

In Raghunathpur, seven of a family tested positive after coming in contact with a migrant returnee who was in home isolation. Similarly, in Gadaharishpur panchayat of Erasama block, nearly 11 people of four families of Noliasahi, Garia and Kadamnas villages got infected.

This is attributed to migrants who have been staying with their family members instead of quarantine centres without following protocol, said Sarpanch Bhimsen Rout.

“Last year, lakhs were spent towards setting up of TMCs and Covid Care Centres in different panchayats, the dues of which are pending clearance despite several reminders. We are helpless due to shortage of funds and unable to carry out any activities,” added Rout.

Meanwhile, a team of BJP led by district unit president Satyabrat Mohapatra met Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and urged him to take preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus along with making TMCs operational and enforcement of mandatory 14 days quarantine for migrants.

Mohapatra requested to stock up required quantities of oxygen in local Covid hospitals and increase the number of TMCs in the district.

However, officer on special duty (corona cell) Sansank Sekhar Lenka said the administration has opened 29 TMCs in the district having 1140 beds.

“Even, instruction has been given to all BDOs and sarpanchs to intensify sensitization. Till date, no one has been admitted to TMCs,” he said.