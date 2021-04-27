STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Temporary Medical Centres opened in Odisha, not one in sight as COVID cases surge

Mohapatra requested to stock up required quantities of oxygen in local Covid hospitals and increase the number of TMCs in the district.

Published: 27th April 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testig

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even after the district reported 93 positive cases on Monday, a quantum jump over last one week, allegations are rife that the administration is taking things lightly.

Neither is the norm of mandatory 14 days quarantine for migrant returnees being followed nor any temporary medical centres (TMC) opened yet.  However, officials claim TMCs are open with none admitted so far.

Sources said, since the panchayats have reportedly not been paid the pending dues of last year, they seem disinterested to open TMCs due to funds shortage. It is alleged that unlike last year, no importance is being paid to sanitizing, contact tracing and sealing of affected places by district administration. No awareness drives are conducted to sensitise rural masses about the deadly virus. 

In Raghunathpur, seven of a family tested positive after coming in contact with a migrant returnee who was in home isolation. Similarly, in Gadaharishpur panchayat of Erasama block, nearly 11 people of four families of Noliasahi, Garia and Kadamnas villages got infected.

This is attributed to migrants who have been staying with their family members instead of quarantine centres without following protocol, said Sarpanch Bhimsen Rout.

“Last year, lakhs were spent towards setting up of TMCs and Covid Care Centres in different panchayats, the dues of which are pending clearance despite several reminders. We are helpless due to shortage of funds and unable to carry out any activities,” added Rout.

Meanwhile, a team of BJP led by district unit president Satyabrat Mohapatra met Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and urged him to take preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus along with making TMCs operational and enforcement of mandatory 14 days quarantine for migrants.

Mohapatra requested to stock up required quantities of oxygen in local Covid hospitals and increase the number of TMCs in the district.

However, officer on special duty (corona cell) Sansank Sekhar Lenka said the administration has opened 29 TMCs in the district having 1140 beds.

“Even, instruction has been given to all BDOs and sarpanchs to intensify sensitization. Till date, no one has been admitted to TMCs,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Temporary Medical Centres Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp