17,771 migrants return to Odisha's Ganjam, 46 test positive

BERHAMPUR: As many as 46 of the 17,771 migrant workers, who have returned to Ganjam since the start of second COVID wave, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Of the total migrant workers, 4,749 were screened by rapid response teams upon their return to the district. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said 6,908 returnees are currently in home quarantine while 9,417 have completed the mandatory isolation period.

The number of migrants who have returned to the district so far, is lesser than last year’s figure and if measures like registration, screening and isolation are strictly adhered to, the spread of Covid-19 can be kept under control, he said.

Around 989 migrant workers arrived in Ganjam on Tuesday. Sources said the district administration has put in place adequate arrangements expecting a rise in number of Covid cases in the coming days.

Currently, there are 6,820 hospital beds across the district of which 2,670 are equipped with oxygen facility.

Apart from allopathic doctors, 320 Ayush medical officers, 256 nurses, 533 ANMs, 341 pharmacists and health workers, 682 sanitary workers and as many security guards have been engaged in Covid duty.

Authorities have been directed to ensure that all Covid facilities in the district have access to oxygen and uninterrupted power supply.

Lauding the traders of Aska and Hinjili for imposing a shutdown in the towns till May 2, Kulange urged people not to venture out of their houses except during emergencies.

He said ongoing development projects will not be hampered and engineers, who are not on Covid duty, will continue to work.

The Collector asked officials to identify green zones and initiate measures to contain the spread of virus in these areas.

However, red zones will be declared as containment zones and movement of people restricted. The plasma collection drive too will be revived in the district to fight the second wave.

This apart, in order to cater to patients suffering from ailments other than Covid-19 or those in home isolation, tele-medicine service will be made available in all 22 blocks of the district.

Kulange also asked officials to assist families of Covid victims in cremating the bodies. The transport officials have been asked to suspend services like registration of vehicles and tax collection for an indefinite period.