Cooperation of religious bodies sought in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur administration has sought cooperation of various religious organisations to strictly follow all Covid guidelines to stem the spread of the virus in the district.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra informed that all rituals in temples, churches and mosques will be carried out in compliance with the safety norms.

He also directed the sevayats, temple staff and those serving at other religious institutions to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Sevayats of different temples including Dhyankund Jagannath Temple Trust and Grameswar Temple Trust demanded incentives as they are facing livelihood difficulties after closure of temples.

Zamia-Ul-Habib Trust president Shiekh Tamim Uddin said Muslims are observing Ramzan and Eid is on May 14.

The shutdown will affect poor families who are yet to get ration cards and might be deprived of essential commodities during the festival, he said. Collector Mohapatra assured that their grievances will be conveyed to the State government.