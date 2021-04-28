COVID-19: Odisha government to start real time bed management system

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid-19 positive cases spread rapidly in the second wave creating a rush for hospital beds, the State government has decided to introduce online real-time bed management system soon to provide accurate information on availability in different hospitals to people.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation.

Official sources said that steps are being taken to increase the number of beds in all the medical colleges and hospitals. Besides, all new private hospitals are also being converted to Covid hospitals.

There are a total of 32,471 beds in the State as of now, and barring ICUs, as many as 17,495 have oxygen support.

Stating that the fight against Covid-19 will be a long one, the Chief Minister said that even if there is one less infection, it reduces the pressure on the hospitals by one bed and one ICU.

He said that the doctors and other medical staff are working relentlessly to provide best services to the patients and everybody should behave in a responsible manner to lessen pressure on the hospital system.

“We are in the midst of a severe crisis in the country. Many states and metro cities are witnessing a huge strain on the health care system. We need to be extremely cautious and alert in ensuring all measures to manage the situation in Odisha,” he said.

He directed the district officials to closely monitor the logistics plan to ensure sufficient and timely supply of oxygen and the critical medicines to the patients.

Naveen said that though the government has been able to manage the requirement of the patients, the rapid rise in positive cases in some of the districts has become a cause for concern.

“The virus is now spreading in the form of double and triple mutant strains. In this wave, even young people are suffering from health complications,” he added.

Stating that everybody should be prepared for the worst case scenario, the Chief Minister asked the collectors and SPs to take the situation in the field into consideration and take decision to make the arrangements foolproof.

He called upon people to observe Covid appropriate protocols like wearing of masks, washing of hands and maintaining social distance to tide over the crisis.

Praising the efforts of merchant associations and traders who have limited business activities and closed down shops voluntarily in many places, the Chief Minister asked the collectors to work towards these kinds of community-owned initiatives.

They are effective and sustainable, Naveen said and added that resident associations, merchant associations and various community based organisations should be made partners to contain the pandemic.