Getting the jab a tormenting affair in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: At a time when the government is advising people, especially the elderly, to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the process has become a tormenting affair in hospitals of Jagatsinghpur.

Without rest sheds or temporary tents at the vaccination centres, standing in queue under the scorching sun for hours is torturous for all waiting for their turn.

The worst sufferers are the elderly, women and the differently-abled. What’s worse, safety norms like maintaining social distance and wearing masks are violated with impunity at the centres, putting people at the risk of getting infected.

The district has 37 vaccination centres including two private facilities operating from PPL and IOCL plant premises. While seating arrangements are available for 200 persons, around 1,000 throng the centres daily to get inoculated.

On Monday, around 200 elderly and differently-abled persons waited in queue at Biridi community health centre for three to four hours under the sun to get the vaccine. While the vaccine was administered to 160 persons, the rest had to leave dejected.

Similarly, the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here has capacity to accommodate around 500 people. But on Monday, 1,030 persons went to the DHH to get the jab. As many as 952 people arrived at the DHH on Tuesday to get vaccinated.

Social activist Devi Prasad Moharana said people waiting to get vaccinated also do not have access to drinking water.

“I had brought the matter to the notice of Jagatsinghpur Collector and chief district medical officer but it has yielded no result,” he said. District immunisation officer PK Barik said shortage of funds has hampered construction of facilities at the vaccination centres. Due to overcrowding at the centres, it is difficult to ensure social distancing despite deployment of police personnel.

Meanwhile, only four out of the total 37 vaccination centres operated on Tuesday due to shortage of Covid-19 doses.

“We have only 100 doses left. All centres will be closed from Wednesday if adequate stock does not reach the district on time. Till date, 1.37 lakh doses have been administered across the district,” Barik added.

Help desk to aid COVID-19 patients

In view of the rise in positive cases, the district administration has put in place a help desk at the Covid hospital to assist patients’ attendants.

The helpline number, 8249467135, will be operational from 9 am-12 noon and 3 pm-6 pm and aid relatives of patients get proper access to information.

Meanwhile, keeping the spread of infection in mind, merchant associations of Bhawanipatna, Kesinga and Junagarh have decided to voluntarily shut shop for five days starting April 28 to May 2. However, shops selling essential goods will remain open from 6 am-10 am. Kalahandi reported 307 new cases on Tuesday.