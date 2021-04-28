STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Randapali's Jeypore Gases to supply medical oxygen

Published: 28th April 2021 08:24 AM

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district drugs control department has given permission to Jeypore Gases in Randapali village to supply oxygen cylinders for medical purposes in these times of crises on Tuesday. The company has been supplying industrial oxygen in Jeypore for the past nine years.

The company, which has a capacity of providing up to 10 tonne of oxygen per day, was importing liquid oxygen from Visakhapatnam, Rourkela and other areas for industrial use of cylinders.

Though the company could supply cylinders in the markets with trading license, it had no wholesale license for supply to hospitals.

The owner JK Jain said he had applied for license long back but it wasn’t accepted, forcing the plant to supply only low volume oxygen for industrial use in the district. With the deepening of the oxygen crisis, Jain appealed again to the administration and his plea was granted and the company started supplying oxygen to Kundra CHC on the day.

“I am happy to be able to help in these tough times,” said Jain, adding that his company now processes up to 75 cylinders of oxygen per hour.

Notably, Jeypore Gases is the only operational oxygen processing unit in Koraput and caters to the oxygen needs of neighbouring Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts.

