Jumbo panic in Odisha's Chikiti

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The presence of an elephant herd in Chikiti block has spread panic among residents of several villages in Ganjam district.

The herd from Daringibadi in Kandhamal district entered Ganjam in the first week of April. Comprising 15 elephants including four calves and two tuskers, the herd reportedly sneaked into Ganjam to escape from the fire in Kandhamal forest.

The jumbos have destroyed vegetable crops on vast tracts of farmland besides wreaking havoc in mango, coconut and banana plantations.

On Sunday, a tusker trampled two persons near Pitatali. While one of the two persons was killed, the other is battling for his life in hospital.

Ranger Kanhu Charan Patnaik said forest personnel are keeping a close watch on the movement of the elephants. The has been traced in forest near Nakamudia.

Villagers were urged not to venture near the herd. Patnaik said efforts are on to chase away the herd which is likely to return to Kandhamal forest via Ghatakeswar-Bankeswari route in the night.