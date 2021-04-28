STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jumbo panic in Odisha's Chikiti

The presence of an elephant herd in Chikiti block has spread panic among residents of several villages in Ganjam district.

Published: 28th April 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The presence of an elephant herd in Chikiti block has spread panic among residents of several villages in Ganjam district.

The herd from Daringibadi in Kandhamal district entered Ganjam in the first week of April. Comprising 15 elephants including four calves and two tuskers, the herd reportedly sneaked into Ganjam to escape from the fire in Kandhamal forest.

The jumbos have destroyed vegetable crops on vast tracts of farmland besides wreaking havoc in mango, coconut and banana plantations.

On Sunday, a tusker trampled two persons near Pitatali. While one of the two persons was killed, the other is battling for his life in hospital.

Ranger Kanhu Charan Patnaik said forest personnel are keeping a close watch on the movement of the elephants. The has been traced in forest near Nakamudia.

Villagers were urged not to venture near the herd.  Patnaik said efforts are on to chase away the herd which is likely to return to Kandhamal forest via Ghatakeswar-Bankeswari route in the night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Chikiti Chikiti Elephants
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp