Odisha condoles demise of Manoj Das

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Condolences poured in from different quarters over the demise of the great litterateur Manoj Das on Tuesday.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal condoled the death of the eminent writer and conveyed his sympathy to the family members and readers.

“Das would continue to inspire generations through his timeless literary works,” he said in a tweet.

While offering condolence to family members of Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the Pondicherry Government to conduct last rites of the author with national honour.

Following the direction of Chief Minister, Tourism and Culture Minister Jyotiprakash Panigrahi will attend the last rites of Das in Pondicherry.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said his demise has left a void in the literary world. In his condolence message, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik also expressed profound grief over his demise.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda said that the contribution of Das for Odia and English literature will be remembered for all times to come.

Das had written many timeless great short stories and novels. His demise will be the end of an era in literature, he added. Condoling his death, Jnanpith Award winner Pratibha Ray said that it is a great loss to the literary world.

“Manoj Das was an iconic and probably the most loved author in Odia and English whose writings one can never forget. He will remain immortal through his literature,” she added.

Author and academician Devdas Chhotray said that Das was the only Odia writer and one of very few Indian writers who had a great understanding of human nature.

In fact, Manoj Das elevated human experiences through his writings, something that very few writers could achieve, he added.