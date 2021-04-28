Odisha faces acute shortage of Remdesivir

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Notwithstanding the clarification of the Union Ministry of Health and experts that Remdesivir is not a life saving drug and does not help in treatment of critical patients, demand for the injection has been soaring with hospitals indiscriminately prescribing it, leading to an acute shortage in the State.

With the Centre regulating supply of the drug, the availability in open market has gone dry. Drugs Controller Annada Shankar Das said the Centre has been controlling the supply of Remdesivir sale in market through drug stores.

Private hospitals mainly source their requirement from the medical stores. The Odisha government has been informed that it will get 21,000 vials of the injection for open market sale by April 30.

“But, we had received only 92 vials against the requirement of 2,000 on Monday,” he said.

While Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) supplies the drug to government and Covid hospitals managed in collaboration with private entities, it has no provision to supply the medicine to any private hospital. On the availability of Fabiflu tablets, Das said there is enough stock of the drug in the State.

“We have identified 1,120 private medicine outlets including 40 in Bhubaneswar and allowed them to sell Fabiflu,” he said.

However, doctors in private hospitals claimed that Remdesivir has proved to be an effective drug for critical Covid patients.

The State government on Tuesday clarified that there is a sufficient stock of Remdesivir and Favipiravir with OSMCL.

“As and when required by the private hospitals, the agency is releasing the drugs for critical patients. The open market availability depends on the regulation of the Centre. The State government is taking appropriate steps for smooth management of critical drugs,” said a statement issued by the Health department.