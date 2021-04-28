STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha faces acute shortage of Remdesivir

Doctors in private hospitals claimed that Remdesivir has proved to be an effective drug for critical Covid patients.

Published: 28th April 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker.

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Notwithstanding the clarification of the Union Ministry of Health and experts that Remdesivir is not a life saving drug and does not help in treatment of critical patients, demand for the injection has been soaring with hospitals indiscriminately prescribing it, leading to an acute shortage in the State.

With the Centre regulating supply of the drug, the availability in open market has gone dry. Drugs Controller Annada Shankar Das said the Centre has been controlling the supply of Remdesivir sale in market through drug stores.

Private hospitals mainly source their requirement from the medical stores. The Odisha government has been informed that it will get 21,000 vials of the injection for open market sale by April 30.

“But, we had received only 92 vials against the requirement of 2,000 on Monday,” he said.

While Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) supplies the drug to government and Covid hospitals managed in collaboration with private entities, it has no provision to supply the medicine to any private hospital. On the availability of Fabiflu tablets, Das said there is enough stock of the drug in the State.

“We have identified 1,120 private medicine outlets including 40 in Bhubaneswar and allowed them to sell Fabiflu,” he said.

However, doctors in private hospitals claimed that Remdesivir has proved to be an effective drug for critical Covid patients.

The State government on Tuesday clarified that there is a sufficient stock of Remdesivir and Favipiravir with OSMCL.

“As and when required by the private hospitals, the agency is releasing the drugs for critical patients. The open market availability depends on the regulation of the Centre. The State government is taking appropriate steps for smooth management of critical drugs,” said a statement issued by the Health department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir Odisha Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp