Odisha projected to have 2.04 lakh COVID-19 cases by May 15

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As new cases dropped for the second time in three days, the government projected that the State will see 2.04 lakh cases by May 15 in the second wave.

As per the projection, the active cases by mid-May will be around 1.02 lakh and 5,815 people will be hospitalised with 2,040 patients requiring critical care facilities and 438 ventilators.

The State now has 46,869 active cases of which 4,922 patients were hospitalised. While 1,060 were in ICU and 223 on ventilators, 3,639 patients were admitted to general beds with oxygen supply.

The oxygen consumption was 42.10 MT per day. Around 88 pc patients were in home isolation.

The State reported 6,073 fresh infections, down by nearly eight per cent (pc) from the previous day’s count of 6,599.

The numbers had declined from 6,647 on April 23 to 6,117 on April 24. The number of fatalities, however, rose to 10 pushing the cumulative death toll in the pandemic to cross 2,000.

Health department sources said four people, aged 37 to 72 years, from Khurda (including two from Bhubaneswar); three, aged 43 to 76 years, from Sundargarh; two, aged 40 and 71 years and one 40-year-old fell to the disease.

The situation in Khurda remained grim with the highest 1,092 cases while Balangir surpassed its last year’s peak with 457 cases.

Among the worst hit western Odisha districts, 400 cases were detected in Nuapada, 371 in Sundargarh, 359 in Jharsuguda, 286 in Bargarh, 277 in Balangir, 206 in Nabarangpur and 158 in Sambalpur.

Seven high caseload districts contributed 60 pc of active cases - Khurda highest with 19.4 pc, followed by Sundargarh (11.8 pc), Nuapada (8.2 pc), Kalahandi (5.7 pc), Cuttack (5.4 pc), Jharsuguda (4.8 pc) and Bargarh (4.5 pc).

In view of the rising infection, the State government deputed 12 OAS officers to five western Odisha districts. While three officers have been deployed in Nuapada and Sundargarh districts, two each have been sent to Balangir, Bargarh and Sambalpur.

Meanwhile, the declining test has left the health experts worried. The number of daily tests has come down from a level of 46,000 a week ago to 36,845 on Monday.

While the health officials insisted that the cases are plateauing in the State, public health experts said it is difficult to come to conclusion as the State is not maintaining the same level of testing.

Sources said testing has been hit due to shortage of rapid antigen test kits as the RT-PCR test is maintained at 40 pc of the total tests.

“The total number of RT-PCR tests this month is the highest ever been in the State. There is a short supply of RAT kits nation wide. Its availability will improve in a week,” said a senior health official.