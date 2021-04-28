Odisha reports record 8,386 new COVID cases, most in Khurda district

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 8,386 people tested positive, a Health Department official said.

The state also reported ten more deaths, taking the toll to 2,017, he said. The state's tally surged to 4,28,515 with the detection of the new cases, he added.

The new cases were detected from 42,401 samples tested on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, 4,781 were reported from the quarantine centres, while 3,605 were local contact cases. After reporting 6,000-plus cases for the last six days, the state witnessed a sudden spike, breaching the 8,000 -mark.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest 1,840 new cases.

Sundergarh reported 933 new cases, followed by Cuttack (496) and Jharsuguda (433).

Puri and Rayagada reported three deaths each, while one patient each died in Boudh, Ganjam, Khurda and Sundergarh.

There are 55,245 active cases in the state at present. So far, 3,71,200 patients have recovered from the disease.