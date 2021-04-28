STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Provide oximeters to ASHAs for screening: Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi

To cater to the sudden oxygen crisis, as many as 616 10-litre capacity and 428 46-litre capacity O2 cylinders are available in the district.

Published: 28th April 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi has suggested the district administration to provide pulse oximeters to ASHA workers to record oxygen levels of people as part of door-to-door health screening in their areas. 

Speaking at a review meeting chaired by Collector K Sudarshan Chakrabarty on Tuesday, the Balasore MP said oximeter readings should be made part of health assessment. There are as many as 2014 ASHA workers in the district who provide door-to-door services.

Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, who also attended the meeting, suggested restricting movement of devotees into temples and prevent social gatherings. He stressed on use of masks and social distancing especially in crowded places.

The Collector also informed that the administration is doing its best to manage the situation. To cater to the sudden oxygen crisis, as many as 616 10-litre capacity and 428 46-litre capacity O2 cylinders are available in the district.

A helpline number 0678-2268830 is functional round-the-clock besides rapid response teams working in all 12 blocks and one team for Balasore town. This apart, 24 mobile health teams will operate at block-level to cater to the Covid situation.

District Planning Committee Chairman and Bhograi MLA Ananta Das, Jaleswar MLA Aswini Patra, Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak and Sudhansu Sekhar Parida MLA of Remuna and officials were present in the meeting, among others.   

The official report revealed that the district had reported a total of 1456 cases from April 1 till now.  Of these, as many as 610 persons recovered and two have succumbed.

Balasore district now has 844 active cases. Total 78 fresh cases were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratap Chandra Sarangi ASHA Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp