4 coaching centres sealed

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Four coaching centres in Baripada town were sealed by the police for violating Covid-19 norms. Despite announcements and alerts by district police and administration regarding social distancing and use of masks, students at the centres were found to be violating protocols, said IIC Birendra Senapati.

A residential-cum-tutorial, A-Star coaching centre, was sealed on Wednesday and slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000. Similarly, three other centres - Binapani, Excellence and Biswas, were sealed on Tuesday evening and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Police is keeping a strict vigil on all coaching centres and violators will not be spared, added Senapati. The district reported 289 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.