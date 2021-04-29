Cases climb in Sundargarh despite control measures  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Despite intensive efforts to augment healthcare infrastructure and medical logistics to tame the raging second Covid wave in Sundargarh, the district continues to lead in the daily new positive cases. On Wednesday, the district reported a record single-day spike of 933 fresh Covid cases with a worrying test positivity rate (TPR) of 42.64 per cent.

The new cases include 564 from Rourkela city. The active cases in Sundargarh now stand at 5,609 while a total of 186 deaths have been officially attributed to Covid. Of the total 27,050 positive cases, 21,251 have recovered. In a bid to instill confidence among the people, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the district would come out stronger against the pandemic and reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensure adequate testing and proper contact tracing. In the last 10 days, 50-60 ICU and ventilator beds have been added while 450 oxygen cylinders were arranged from different sources.

Urging industries and vendors to come forward to help equip more beds with oxygen support, the Collector said after finalisation of schedule and arrival of vaccines, the inoculation drive would start in the district. He exhorted everyone to take the vaccines without fear or hesitation.

Sources said the testing capacity has come down in Sundargarh in the recent days. On April 26, a paltry 770 samples were tested but the next day, the number increased to 2,188 including 1,123 RT-PCR tests. Battling the more virulent second wave, the State government needs to augment supply of testing kits and vaccines. The inoculation drive in Sundargarh has been hit badly with majority vaccination centres closed due to shortage of doses.

Meanwhile, Rourkela, which accounts for 60-80 per cent of Sundargarh’s total caseload, has strengthened its fight against Covid. Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said within a fortnight, three Covid care centres would come up in the buildings of BPUT, NIT-R and Government Autonomous College with nearly 2,000 beds. He claimed that Rourkela has received adequate kits to augment testing. On the day, the RMC introduced four paid quarantine centres in the city.