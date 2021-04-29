STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cases climb in Sundargarh despite control measures  

The new cases include 564 from Rourkela city. The active cases in Sundargarh now stand at 5,609 while a total of 186 deaths have been officially attributed to Covid.

Published: 29th April 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police enforcing Covid guidelines at Basanti Colony in Rourkela | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Despite intensive efforts to augment healthcare infrastructure and medical logistics to tame the raging second Covid wave in Sundargarh, the district continues to lead in the daily new positive cases. On Wednesday, the district reported a record single-day spike of 933 fresh Covid cases with a worrying test positivity rate (TPR) of 42.64 per cent. 

The new cases include 564 from Rourkela city. The active cases in Sundargarh now stand at 5,609 while a total of 186 deaths have been officially attributed to Covid. Of the total 27,050 positive cases, 21,251 have recovered. In a bid to instill confidence among the people, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the district would come out stronger against the pandemic and reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensure adequate testing and proper contact tracing. In the last 10 days, 50-60 ICU and ventilator beds have been added while 450 oxygen cylinders were arranged from different sources. 

Urging industries and vendors to come forward to help equip more beds with oxygen support, the Collector said after finalisation of schedule and arrival of vaccines, the inoculation drive would start in the district. He exhorted everyone to take the vaccines without fear or hesitation.

Sources said the testing capacity has come down in Sundargarh in the recent days. On April 26, a paltry 770 samples were tested but the next day, the number increased to 2,188 including 1,123 RT-PCR tests. Battling the more virulent second wave, the State government needs to augment supply of testing kits and vaccines. The inoculation drive in Sundargarh has been hit badly with majority vaccination centres closed due to shortage of doses. 

Meanwhile, Rourkela, which accounts for 60-80 per cent of Sundargarh’s total caseload, has strengthened its fight against Covid. Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said within a fortnight, three Covid care centres would come up in the buildings of BPUT, NIT-R and Government Autonomous College with nearly 2,000 beds.  He claimed that Rourkela has received adequate kits to augment testing. On the day, the RMC introduced four paid quarantine centres in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp