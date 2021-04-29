CBI nabs duo for bribery  

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The CBI on Wednesday arrested an assistant revenue inspector and the manager of land section of MCL’s Hingula area for taking a bribe of `20,000 to release the compensation amount of a land oustee.

The duo had demanded the illegal gratification from complainant Manoj Sethy of Brahman Bahal village. Sources said the accused had sought Rs 1 lakh bribe from Sethy to release compensation of Rs 5.80 lakh towards land acquisition by MCL. The duo was caught red-handed when they were accepting Rs 20,000 as the first instalment from Sethy. CBI officials are conducting searches at the office and residences of both the accused.