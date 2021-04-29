Covid hospital with 200 beds becomes functional

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Giving impetus to the fight against coronavirus, a dedicated Covid hospital became operational on the premises of Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) on Wednesday. “The facility will be managed by Ashwini Hospitals and treat patients for free,” said Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, Sukanta Tripathy.

The hospital has 200 beds including 50 general, 5 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds and 85 ICU beds.

Collector Shubham Saxena said, “Last year, the entire DHH was converted into a Covid Hospital but this time, we have only used one block for the purpose so that non-Covid patients don’t face any medical inconvenience and all infection control guidelines are followed for their safety.”

Administration has issued two helpline numbers, 7609827882 and 7608087882, to provide assistance regarding admission to the hospital. Alongside, a Covid control room number 18003456723 has been made operational for other queries.

150-bed facility in Puri soon

Puri: A 150-bed special Covid hospital will come up in Puri soon, informed district Collector Samarth Verma on Wednesday. The hospital will have beds with oxygen support, 40 ICU beds and four ventilators. It would operate on PPP mode with support from Bhubaneswar-based SUM hospital. On the day, 259 fresh Covid cases were reported from Puri district while four persons succumbed to the virus.

The new positive cases include 43 from Puri town. Konark police initiated legal action against one Cheluru Satyarao of Telugusahi at Chandrabhaga for organising a religious gathering at his residence in violation of Covid guidelines. He was also fined `50,000. Police said Satyarao is absconding. Meanwhile, Puri traders’ association met the Collector and informed him that except medicine stores, fuel stations and LPG centres, all business establishments would be closed from 2 pm.