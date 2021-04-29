Covid scare grips insurance, bank staffers  

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Fear and anxiety have gripped insurance and bank employees of the district due to the steep surge in Covid-19 infections recently. While an administrative officer of LIC of India, Paradip has succumbed to the virus, 12 positive cases have been detected in the branch so far. The LIC officer, identified as 42-year-old Ashok Behera, tested positive on April 23. After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack where he died on Wednesday.

In view of the surge in infections, LIC authorities have shut down the branch for two days on April 27 and 28. Similarly, staffers of the Indian Bank, Goda branch in Erasama block are in a state of panic after detection of 11 positive cases in Gadharishpur panchayat. Most of the bank customers are from Goda, Gadharishpur and nearby panchayats of Erasama who visit the branch for the usual works. After the detection of new Covid cases, bank employees apprehend a possible spread of the virus in the area.

Sources said as many as 11 persons of four families have been infected in Gadharishpur after coming in contact with migrant returnees. Besides, hundreds of migrants have returned to their native villages and are staying with their family members without any restrictions.

Manager of Indian Bank, Goda branch Pratik Das said hundreds of customers from Gadharishpur and nearby panchayats are visiting the branch on a daily basis and most of the time, it is overcrowded. “After detection of Covid cases in Gadharishpur, the branch was sanitised. Besides, we are strictly adhering to the Covid guidelines for the safety of customers and bank employees,” he said.

Lead bank manager Pratish Patra said in view of the spike in positive cases in Jagatsinghpur district, all preventive measures have been put in place in bank branches. “We have appealed to customers to refrain from visiting banks unless necessary. So far, no bank employee has been infected but routine sanitisation and enforcement of safety protocols are being carried out in all local branches,” he added.

Meanwhile, the administration has restricted the entry of public to government offices across the district from April 28 until further orders. On the day, 129 fresh positive cases were detected in Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 10,068 in the district.