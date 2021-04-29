Curb on inter-State bus service but migrants continue to travel  

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Movement of migrant workers from Nabarangpur to other states continues unabated despite the suspension of inter-State bus service in view of the alarming Covid situation in the district. The migrant workers are being transported across the border and even brought back in vehicles by middlemen. Sources said workers are being transported from Kalahandi, Nuapada and Nabarangpur districts by middlemen after dark to avoid security personnel and enforcement agencies.

In Nabarangpur, workers board the vehicles at 4-5 points from where they are taken to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border near Motu in Malkangiri district. From there, they travel further to Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in vehicles from the neighbouring states arranged by the middlemen. The workers return to their villages through the same route.

The middlemen also transport the workers to Chhattisgarh through Kalahandi district. Workers waiting at bus stands and other transit points is a common sight in Nabarangpur and Dabugaon blocks. Sources said the illegal practice can be checked if the administration keeps a tab on the attendance of migrant workers. However, the labour office is yet to initiate any steps in this regard.

Contacted, Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra said the administration is aware of the movement of migrant workers. Sarpanchs, Zilla Parishad and ward members of the respective blocks have been asked to monitor the inflow of migrant labourers. More than 50 migrants returned from Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand and were sent to isolation centres though they were found Covid negative.

Besides, the administration has formed special squads under the district labour officer to keep a vigil on the movement of workers, Mishra added. Meanwhile, 388 new Covid cases were reported from Nabarangpur in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 9,248 in the district.