Deserted by husband, challenged woman assaulted by villagers

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Parents of a 35-year-old mentally challenged woman from Nihalprasad village in Dhenkanal district, have alleged that she was sexually assaulted and impregnated by a fellow villager. They filed a complaint with the local police on Monday. Police began investigation on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Monday when the victim was found five months pregnant by her mother. She then narrated the ordeal to her parents. Sources said the woman, who was married and had two children, lived in Jajpur district.

However, her husband forced her to return to her parental home at Nihalprasad after she reportedly developed some mental health issues two years back. Her parents have stated in the FIR that post her return, the woman was sexually exploited repeatedly by some villagers taking advantage of her mental state. Nihalprasad IIC Jitu Sahoo said the woman’s statement could not be taken as she was mentally unstable. “We have sent her to the district hospital for medical examination. We will nab the accused once the report arrives,” he said.