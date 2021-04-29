STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha man walks five km with burn injuries, dies at private hospital

The deceased has been identified as Gangadhar Behera (30) of Sheikh Bazaar of the city.

By PTI

CUTTACK: A man, who covered a distance of nearly five km walking on the national highway with burn injuries in his body, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.

He had been to Safa village under Tangi police station of Cuttack (Rural) police district on Wednesday afternoon.

Gangadhar's family members allege that he was set on fire by some miscreants, who might have looted his motorcycle, wallet and a gold chain he was wearing.

Gangadhar's brother Mayadhar has lodged a formal written complaint with the Choudwar police station of the Urban Police District (UPD) without naming or suspecting any accused.

Police have not yet registered any case in this connection till this report was prepared.

Sources said Gangadhar had a variety store in the city and had gone to Safa village in connection with his business on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when videos of Gangadhar walking with burn injuries went viral on social media.

Eye witnesses said Gangadhar fainted on the road after covering a long distance by walking.

He was rescued by an ambulance and taken to the Bhubaneswar hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

However, the police was yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp