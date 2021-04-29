STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prez, PM condole demise of Manoj Das

The Prime Minister said Das distinguished himself as a noted educationist, popular columnist and prolific writer and made rich contributions to English and Odia literature.

BHUBANESWAR: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of legendary writer Manoj Das and paid rich tributes to him for his contributions to the world of literature. Stating that the passing away of Das is a huge loss to the world of Odia and English writing, the President said his towering stature as a fiction writer, his simplicity and spirituality gave him a unique identity. “A Padma Bhushan, he was given many prestigious awards. My condolences to his family and admirers,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister said Das distinguished himself as a noted educationist, popular columnist and prolific writer and made rich contributions to English and Odia literature. “He was a leading exponent of Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” he said. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to the relatives of late Manoj Das on Wednesday and condoled the passing away of the great litterateur.  Das’ body was cremated with full state honours by Puducherry government on the day on the request of the State government. Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi represented the Odisha government at the funeral. The legendary litterateur passed away in Puducherry on Tuesday.

