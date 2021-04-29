Pyres keep burning at Satichaura as Covid rages

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The pyres at Satichaura cremation ground, burning continuously for the last two days, present a chilling picture of the Covid-19 crisis in the city. With bodies piling up, people can be seen waiting for hours to cremate their loved ones at the site.

The exhausted workers of the cremation ground are bearing the brunt of the crisis and do not even get time to have food. Of the 20 bodies cremated at the site on Monday, 10 were brought from SCB Covid hospital and the rest from other hospitals in the city. Similarly, of the 25 bodies cremated on Tuesday, 12 were brought from the SCB Covid hospital and the rest from private facilities. On Wednesday, 21 bodies were cremated at the ground.

The site saw a steep surge in cremations in the last one week. As many as 102 bodies were cremated at the ground from April 20 to 26. During the first wave last year, while 1,200 bodies were cremated as per Covid protocol in the city from August 18 to December 31, the highest 24 bodies were cremated on a day in September.

As the bodies of Covid victims keep arriving at Satichaura, volunteers of a social organisation are arranging pyres for 5-6 bodies in a line which are lit at the same time. One of the volunteers, Bibhuti Kumar Ray said generally it takes two-and-half hours to 3 hours to cremate a body. “However, in the wake of surge in cremations, we are cremating 5-6 bodies at a time by arranging the pyres accordingly,” he said.

As in the rest of the State, the large number of cremations as per Covid protocol at Satichaura belies the district administration as well as the State government’s claims on fatalities due to the virus. When asked about the discrepancy, a senior health official, on condition of anonymity said the cases are analysed by experts who declare the casualties as per comorbidities of the victims.