STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pyres keep burning at Satichaura as Covid rages

The pyres at Satichaura cremation ground, burning continuously for the last two days, present a chilling picture of the Covid-19 crisis in the city. 

Published: 29th April 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The pyres at Satichaura cremation ground, burning continuously for the last two days, present a chilling picture of the Covid-19 crisis in the city. With bodies piling up, people can be seen waiting for hours to cremate their loved ones at the site.

The exhausted workers of the cremation ground are bearing the brunt of the crisis and do not even get time to have food. Of the 20 bodies cremated at the site on Monday, 10 were brought from SCB Covid hospital and the rest from other hospitals in the city. Similarly, of the 25 bodies cremated on Tuesday, 12 were brought from the SCB Covid hospital and the rest from private facilities. On Wednesday, 21 bodies were cremated at the ground. 

The site saw a steep surge in cremations in the last one week. As many as 102 bodies were cremated at the ground from April 20 to 26. During the first wave last year, while 1,200 bodies were cremated as per Covid protocol in the city from August 18 to December 31, the highest 24 bodies were cremated on a day in September. 

As the bodies of Covid victims keep arriving at Satichaura, volunteers of a social organisation are arranging pyres for 5-6 bodies in a line which are lit at the same time.  One of the volunteers, Bibhuti Kumar Ray said generally it takes two-and-half hours to 3 hours to cremate a body. “However, in the wake of surge in cremations, we are cremating 5-6  bodies at a time by arranging the pyres accordingly,” he said. 

As in the rest of the State, the large number of cremations as per Covid protocol at Satichaura belies the district administration as well as the State government’s claims on fatalities due to the virus. When asked about the discrepancy, a senior health official, on condition of anonymity said the cases are analysed by experts who declare the casualties as per comorbidities of the victims. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp