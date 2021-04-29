Saluja slams govt, seeks Covid facility

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja has slammed the State government alleging mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis in Kantabanji while demanding dedicated medical facilities in the town. Kantabanji is part of Saluja’s assembly constituency.

In a video message on Tuesday, the MLA said the healthcare system is crumbling in Kantabanji with the administration yet to open Covid care centres (CCC) in the NAC despite its proximity to neighbouring Chhattisgarh, a hotspot.

“Cross-border movement of people is leading to surge in infections in Kantabanji. But there’s inadequate testing, poor ambulance service for patients and official apathy,” he said. Saluja alleged that the crisis is worsening as doctors in Kantabanji are involved in private practice at clinics than focusing on patients in the hospitals, “Last year, I had allocated `17 lakh for ventilator procurement in Kantabanji but nothing has been done till now,” he alleged, and appealed for a Covid hospital and CCCs in the town.