Stress on rational use of oxygen as demand soars

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE rising demand for oxygen has prompted the Odisha government to issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for rational use of the life-saving gas in Covid facilities across the State.According to the Health department, the SOP will facilitate rational and timely use of oxygen in ICU/HDU and general beds to ensure that a critical patient is not deprived of oxygen when in need.

The guideline is aimed at promoting judicious use of oxygen therapy in individual cases, and to enhance accountability for oxygen conservation through monitoring and audit without compromising quality of care.While the majority of Covid patients are asymptomatic and of 100 patients, at least 80 are treated at home or Covid care centers (CCC), 17 out of the remaining 20 with moderate disease need oxygen beds. Only three require ICU admission and are treated with oxygen therapy by non re-breathing mask, non invasive ventilation, high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) and invasive ventilation.

As per the SOP, the flow of oxygen should be adjusted to the lowest permissible level to target oxygen saturation of 92 per cent (pc) to 94 pc for the hospitalised Covid patients and indiscriminate use should be avoided. When required, bi-level positive airway pressure should be preferred over HFNC as the latter consumes a large amount of oxygen.

The HFNC device should be used only in the ICU setting under supervision of a respiratory physician and patient be put on HFNC only after approval of the senior most respiratory physician. Prone positioning should be intermittently done in patients along with adjunctive physiotherapy, the guideline stated.

The State government has also formed an oxygen audit committee to supervise inventory planning, oxygen consumption pattern, regular repair and maintenance of gas pipelines, gas plant, and wall mounted gas outlets. It will review the consumption pattern of oxygen twice a week and conduct an audit and reduce oxygen consumption if found to be in excess.