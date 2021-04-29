STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Stress on rational use of oxygen as demand soars

It will review the consumption pattern of oxygen twice a week and conduct an audit and reduce oxygen consumption if found to be in excess.

Published: 29th April 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE rising demand for oxygen has prompted the Odisha government to issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for rational use of the life-saving gas in Covid facilities across the State.According to the Health department, the SOP will facilitate rational and timely use of oxygen in ICU/HDU and general beds to ensure that a critical patient is not deprived of oxygen when in need.

The guideline is aimed at promoting judicious use of oxygen therapy in individual cases, and to enhance accountability for oxygen conservation through monitoring and audit without compromising quality of care.While the majority of Covid patients are asymptomatic and of 100 patients, at least 80 are treated at home or Covid care centers (CCC), 17 out of the remaining 20 with moderate disease need oxygen beds. Only three require ICU admission and are treated with oxygen therapy by non re-breathing mask, non invasive ventilation, high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) and invasive ventilation.

As per the SOP, the flow of oxygen should be adjusted to the lowest permissible level to target oxygen saturation of 92 per cent (pc) to 94 pc for the hospitalised Covid patients and indiscriminate use should be avoided. When required, bi-level positive airway pressure should be preferred over HFNC as the latter consumes a large amount of oxygen.

The HFNC device should be used only in the ICU setting under supervision of a respiratory physician and patient be put on HFNC only after approval of the senior most respiratory physician. Prone positioning should be intermittently done in patients along with adjunctive physiotherapy, the guideline stated.

The State government has also formed an oxygen audit committee to supervise inventory planning, oxygen consumption pattern, regular repair and maintenance of gas pipelines, gas plant, and wall mounted gas outlets. It will review the consumption pattern of oxygen twice a week and conduct an audit and reduce oxygen consumption if found to be in excess.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp