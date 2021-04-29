STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traders to shut down markets from 2 pm

After the night curfew timings were revised, shops and markets were operating from 6 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday.

Published: 29th April 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 08:12 AM

File photo of a crowded Golebazaar market

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19, the Sambalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has decided to shut down all business establishments in the city from 2 pm everyday from Thursday. The decision was taken in wake of the surge in infections in Sambalpur city. After the night curfew timings were revised, shops and markets were operating from 6 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday.

However, considering the prevailing Covid situation, the SCCI members voluntarily revised the market timings according to which shops will now be allowed to operate from 7 am to 2 pm every day. Business establishments will remain closed during the weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday.  SCCI president Arun Patwari said the situation in Sambalpur city has become alarming as the number of positive cases is increasing rapidly. The market timings were changed to break the chain.

“The district administration discussed the issue with us in a meeting on Wednesday. We have assured full support to regulate the market timings to control the crowd. The step is necessary to avoid a lockdown-like situation,” Patwari informed.

The SCCI members submitted a memorandum to the district administration in this regard at the citizen connect meeting held at the collectorate on the day. The meet was attended by Sub-Collector Mayur Suryawanshi and Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Aniruddha Pradhan.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur district reported 307 new Covid-19 cases on the day compared to 158 on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 13,960 of which 2,232 are active. As many as 80 Covid deaths have been reported from the district so far.

Business hours cut down in Rourkela
Rourkela: Amid the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 infections in Rourkela, a section of businessmen in the Steel City on Wednesday volunteered to cut down business hours till 2 pm. The move came in response to the appeal of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to open shops from 6 am to 2 pm to prevent rush at marketplaces.

The government has allowed business activities between 5 am and 6 pm. RCCI president Pravin Garg appealed to the business community to voluntarily restrict business hours at least for a week to help stem the virus spread. National vice-president of Confederation of All India Traders Brij Mohan Agarwal said during a virtual meeting with the stakeholders, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan welcomed the RCCI move. Agarwal also urged the traders to cut down business hours in view of the prevailing situation.

