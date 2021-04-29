University tag for CET demanded

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of government-run College of Engineering and Technology (CET) have renewed their demand for unitary university status for the institution.Members of CET Students Forum on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Minister of Technical Education Premananda Nayak in this regard. Although the CET was granted autonomy by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2017, the college continues to operate under the Biju Patnaik University of Technology since 2002.

The students alleged that under BPUT, they are facing delay in the issuance of certificates. And in the absence of university status for the college, they said, course is not regularly updated as per market demands, there is delay in appointment of teachers to vacant posts and research and development works are being delayed.