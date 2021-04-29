Woman records video message before killing self

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The video of a 35-year-old woman committing suicide at Sunabeda on Wednesday has gone viral on social media. The woman reportedly took the extreme step after being allegedly harassed for money by her deceased husband’s friends.

In the video which she shot just before committing suicide, the woman blamed her husband’s friends for torturing her mentally for money. She also accused her in-laws of harassing her and pleaded the police to punish them.

The victim, a resident of Athamallick village, had married a supervisor at HAL, Sunabeda eight years back. Her husband was also into a private business in which several HAL employees were involved. On February 9 this year, he died at his home under mysterious circumstances. Since then, the woman was staying with her brother-in-law in Bhubaneswar.

On Monday afternoon, the woman made a video call to her brother-in-law and said she will commit suicide. Shocked, he tried to dissuade her but in vain. He then rang up some of his relatives and asked them to rush to the woman’s house. However, it was too late as she had already taken the extreme step.

The victim’s brother-in-law said though she was unaware of her husband’s financial dealings, the latter’s friends harassed her for money. He urged the police to take action against those who forced her to take the extreme step. Sunabeda IIC Bhimsen Nayak said a case has been registered in this connection. “We will call the persons mentioned by the victim in her video as part of the investigation,” he added.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.