Women take to streets over water problem

As heat wave continues to sweep the State, hundreds of women from Dasmantpur block in Koraput district have resorted to road blockade demanding drinking water facilities in their locality. 

Published: 29th April 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 08:12 AM

By Express News Service

On Wednesday, the agitating women assembled at the block headquarters and placed pitchers and utensils on the Dasmantpur-Koraput road as a mark of protest. 

On Wednesday, the agitating women assembled at the block headquarters and placed pitchers and utensils on the Dasmantpur-Koraput road as a mark of protest.

Shouting slogans against the local administration for not providing drinking water in their areas, the women took out a rally on the streets and then resorted to road blockade. The protesters alleged that they are deprived of drinking water despite installation of a mega water supply project in their block.

They called off the blockade after police and block officials rushed to the spot and assured them that their grievances would be addressed at the earliest. 

